Martin Lewis claps back at haters of 'Food Aid' Christmas song with LadBaby

Martin Lewis has responded to criticism of his new collaboration with LadBaby on a Christmas song to tackle food bank usage in the UK.

'Food Aid' is a parody of 'Do They Know It's Christmas', and is hoping to reach number one in the charts this festive season while raising money for charity.

"I suspect there are many people who hate that concept of me singing and don’t like novelty songs" he said on This Morning.

"Just donate to the charity anyway. You don’t have to buy it for me."

