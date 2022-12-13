Rare nine-foot-long boa constrictor ends up in Florida backyard

Florida homeowners were left terrified when a rare 52.6lb nine-foot-long boa constrictor made its way into their back yard.

Boa constrictors are not usually found in the state, making rescuers think it could be an escaped pet.

The snake, which was initially mistaken as an albino Burmese python, is white in colour, and had clearly been eating a lot in its time outside.

Thankfully, they managed to capture the animal, and it's now in a sanctuary.

