Sirens heard as Zelensky interviewed for Netflix special in Kyiv subway station

Ukrainian president Zelensky's long-awaited Netflix special with David Letterman is out now, and sirens blaring around the subway station where the interview takes place brings back to reality that the war is continuing.

The pair met in a Kyiv subway station, where the president, who was wearing an 'I am Ukrainian' hoodie, spoke about how the lives of locals has been flipped upside down.

"(The war) ends when we reclaim our land and our borders" he said poignantly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.