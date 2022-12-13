Richard Madeley brands Prince Harry 'very damaged' and 'stuck in the past'

GMB's Richard Madeley appeared concerned as he spoke on today's show (13 December) about how he found Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

"I thought, as far as Harry was concerned, I was looking at a very damaged person, particularly to do with his childhood and his mother's death", he commented of the backlash.

"He seems to have been stuck really in that tragedy of the past."

Part two of the docuseries is released on 15 December, and appears to take more of an aim at the royal family.

