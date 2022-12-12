Moment huge snowball fight breaks out at east London train station

As snow in London shut down the transport network, passengers at West Ham station saw an opportunity to make the most of the delays, by having a huge snowball fight.

Commuters could be seen hurling snow across the train tracks last night (11 December), with most people on the platform getting involved.

The clip, which has been viewed over three million times, has been dubbed 'good fun' amid the doom and gloom of weather reporting on the news.

