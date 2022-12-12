Incredible moment Londoner skis down snow-covered road

A Londoner has captured the moment he was able to start skiing down a road, as the capital was blanketed by snow yesterday (11 December).

"Not every evening you can do this on a hill in London", Hugh Carter tweeted alongside the clip.

He zooms past houses and cars down the hill, as though he's on a real slope, and it's rather impressive.

Some have even suggested it as a great method of transport after the snowfall brought trains and buses to a halt.

