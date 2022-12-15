Prince Harry blames Meghan's miscarriage on Mail on Sunday in Netflix doc

Prince Harry seemingly hinted that Mail on Sunday's hatred towards Meghan was responsible for her miscarriage, in the latest installment of the 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix series.

"The first morning when we woke up in our new home was when I miscarried", the Duchess says poignantly in the clip.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did", Harry adds. "I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

