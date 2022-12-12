An undercover journalist has shared the moment a stranger followed her to her hotel room, as part of a new documentary highlighting how normalised sexual harassment has become.

Ellie Flynn was wearing secret cameras and protected by a security team as she filmed herself on a staged night out, being apprehended by a stranger, and stalked, despite telling the man she wants to be left alone multiple times.

Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth airs on Channel 4 on 12 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.