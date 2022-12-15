Doria Ragland opens up on Meghan wanting to 'end her own life' in Netflix doc

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Doria Ragland spoke of how daughter Meghan wanted to 'take her own life' after being the subject of hate while a working member of the royal family.

Meghan recalled the 'scariest thing' about her mental health was that it was 'clear thinking'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.