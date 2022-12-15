Prince Harry reveals that Queen Elizabeth II's private office could have been behind the leak of his and Meghan's Africa move plan, in the latest installment of their Netflix docuseries.

In 2019, the couple decided they might relocate overseas to do more charity work, and it had already been signed off by the palace.

"It was very much an internal document and then it was leaked to The Times newspaper", he says in episode one.

"The whole plan was scrapped because it's now become a public debate."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.