Prince Harry recalled how social media was flooded with racist jokes about son Archie as soon as he was born, in a heartbreaking clip from Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

The Duke specifically detailed one image which portrayed his son as a chimp (which has serious racial connotations), and the pain that it caused.

"Over the top it said 'royal baby leaves hospital'", he says. "That was one of the first things that I saw."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.