Prince Harry claims he knew nothing about the palace's statement denying brother William 'bullying' him out of the royal family.

"I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in mine and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family", he said in the latest installment of his Netflix show.

"No one asked me permission to put my name to a statement...they were happy to lie to protect my brother."

