Zelensky mocks Putin with dark joke about Ukraine war

President Zelensky appeared to mock Putin in his new David Letterman Netflix special, as he showed off his comedy skills and made jokes about the war.
The pair met in a Kyiv subway station for an interview, when the Ukrainian leader demonstrated he hadn't lost his sense of humour.
"The Russians lost 70,000 troops, all rockets were used up, a lot of military equipment was destroyed," he describes of the war.
"And how about NATO?" he asks, pretending to be a second person.
"Well, what about NATO? NATO has not arrived yet."
