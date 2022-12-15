Prince Harry appeared to demystify rumours about him 'blindsiding' the late Queen over 'Megxit' in new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

The pair put out a public statement 'in black and white' detailing them stepping back from their roles as royals, when they were soon met with media vitriol around how Her Majesty 'didn't know'.

"This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother...this would never happen I have so much respect for her", he says.

"This had been going on for months," Meghan added of the process.

