BBC newsreader overcome with emotion while reporting tragic Solihull deaths

BBC newsreader Joanna Gosling welled up as she announced the tragic deaths of three young boys in Solihull, who fell into an iced-over lake.

"Very sadly, we have heard three of those boys have died" she said, pausing to compose herself, before adding it was "very shocking" and "very sad".

Viewers were quick to commend her bravery and compassion during the segment.

The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight were rushed to hospital where they later passed away, along with a six-year-old who remains in critical condition.

