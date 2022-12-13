Undercover reporter confronts men who send her 'd*** pics' in Channel 4 documentary

An undercover journalist filmed the moment she called up men who had sent her unsolicited naked photos and confronted them about why they did it.

Ellie Flynn hosted Channel 4's Dispatches show around sexual harassment, which saw her investigate the normalisation of women being preyed on.

"I was just wondering why you sent me that photo?" she asked all of the men she called.

Most of them replied with "casual fun" or even laughed it off, asking if she didn't like it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.