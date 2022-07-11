Donald Trump riles up crowd by dropping F-bomb at rally

Donald Trump shocked supporters as he dropped a rare F-bomb as he got riled up at a recent rally in Alaska.

In this particular rant, he recalled the time he went to Iraq and spoke to generals about defeating Isis.

“I’d hit ‘em on the left. I’d hit ‘em on the right. I’d hit ‘em in the f***ing centre… Right smack,” the former president said.

Supporters immediately broke out into chants of "USA! USA!" before Trump smiled and added: "I like Alaska."

