Trump refuses to say the word 'vaccine' at rally

Donald Trump refused to use the word 'vaccines' as he addressed supporters at Alaska rally over his government's response to Covid.

Naturally, it was a smear campaign against Biden's tackling of the virus.

“We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I'm not allowed to mention, but I'm still proud of that word,” he told supporters.

“It was supposed to take five years to 12 years, nobody else could have done it but I'm not mentioning it in front of my people."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

