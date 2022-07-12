Chris Martin invites Ukrainian refugee busker to sing at Coldplay show

A Ukrainian refugee currently living in Poland was approached while busking on the streets by none other than Coldplay's Chris Martin, and invited to perform on stage at a sold-out show in Warsaw.

Romario Punch shared the epic moment on TikTok, with a clip of him dancing next to the stage.

The pair performed Ukrainian song called 'Obijmy' (translating to 'hug me') as the stadium fell silent.

A Ukrainian flag was proudly hung from Romario's guitar, and the performance has helped him gain even more publicity for his own music.

