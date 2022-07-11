News reporter suspended for 'slurring' her way through 'messy' live show

A TV host has been suspended after she slurred her way through a report and went off-script multiple times.

Heather Kovar, an anchor with CBS6 Albany, appeared out-of-it, to which she blames lack of sleep and exhaustion following leave for bereavement.

In one segment, Kovar gives an incoherent speech about a heatwave in Texas, before saying "this weekend, right here, is so amazing” - leaving viewers wondering if she was drunk.

She won't be returning to the station until an internal investigation is carried out.

