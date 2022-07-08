'Clown' Boris Johnson's exit is 'victory' says Russian state TV

Russian state TV has branded Boris Johnson's resignation as a 'victory' for Putin.

They suggested that the prime minister is a "clown" who "got his ass kicked" and suggested his replacement would be a better friend to Russia.

"The anti-Putin coalition has crumbled before our eyes," Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ said.

"In Ukraine, naturally mourning, Boris is the main sponsor of the war, while there’s a whole show in Downing Street."

Russia 1 even said Johnson's "homosexual scandal" was the reason for his resignation.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

