Pro-lifers start to realise that banning abortion has negative consequences

Newsmax, a conservative TV channel, had the unfortunate pleasure of doing a report on overwhelming numbers in the foster system - something which could be set to get worse off the back of Roe v Wade being overturned.

"You're experiencing homelessness and poverty in a lot of the largest cities," John Flores, from Promise686 said.

"65 per cent of incarcerated individuals were in the foster system...five million people who are currently homeless were in the foster system."

Even the host acknowledged they expected the number of children in foster to "grow".

