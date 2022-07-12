Boris Johnson's former advisor says he was elected to be 'British Trump'

Just when it couldn't get more difficult to choose between the drama of Love Island and politics, Boris Johnson's former advisor has admitted the prime minister was supposed to be like the 'British Trump' but became 'woke'.

Thomas Corbett-Dillon was speaking with Tucker Carlson on life after Boris Johnson's resignation.

"It's chaos Tucker, it really is... We elected Boris to be the British Trump," he said. "He became woke, he fully signed up to this Greta Thunberg idea of 'the world is ending' which is not what the Conservative people voted for."

