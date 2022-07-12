Jill Biden tells Hispanic voters they're as 'unique' as 'breakfast tacos'

Jill Biden is under fire after she compared the Latino community to the diversity of "breakfast tacos" in an analogy-gone-wrong.

Speaking to a civil rights organisation, the first lady described those living in Texas as "distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

While it seems as though she meant it positively, many have called her out saying they "don't identify as an egg and cheese".

