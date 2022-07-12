'Serial sneezer' BBC presenter strikes again mid-pollen report

The BBC's 'serial sneezer' Shaun Ley was caught out again mid-report - and ironically, it was while he was talking about the high levels of pollen.

Ley was discussing the ongoing heatwave when he could be heard trying to suppress and it began to stutter over his words, before letting out a giant sneeze.

'The pollen is up too,' he added jokingly.

He's fallen victim to a sneeze a number of times during live broadcasts, and has been dubbed the 'sneeze king'.

