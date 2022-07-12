Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries back Liz Truss for PM because 'she's a woman'

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries have announced their support for Liz Truss becoming the next prime minister because "she's a woman".

The pair were interviewed on Sky News when they scrambled for reasoning as to why the foreign secretary would make a great leader.

"She's a proper Eurosceptic, she'll deliver for the voters, and she believes in low taxation," Rees-Mogg began, before Dorries interrupted: "and she's a woman."

MPs will need 20 backers before 6pm tonight (12 July) to even face the knockout vote.

