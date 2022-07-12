Michael Gove is asked if he's a 'snake' and doesn't know how to answer

Michael Gove was asked if he thinks he's a 'snake' during an interview, and he wasn't quite sure how to respond.

The BBC's Chris Mason grilled him over the accusation following his sacking by Boris Johnson last week.

Laughing as he responded, Gove said: "I've been called all sorts of things in my political life, but no, I'm just a regular guy."

He went on to explain he had attempted to speak to the prime minister as a friend, offering the advice to resign, but that he didn't see it that way.

