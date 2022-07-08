Ann Widdecombe has the sassiest response to being quizzed on Boris Johnson

Ann Widdecombe had the sassiest of comebacks for Sky News' Kay Burley, who was quizzing her on Boris Johnson's departure.

As Burley piled on the pressure over whether the prime minister's behaviour was acceptable, the 74-year-old clapped back on how the government "couldn't run a whelk stall".

"He’s gone Kay, he’s gone! You’ve got what you wanted, he’s gone!" Widdecombe, who was a member of the Tory party until 2010 snapped. "Now it’s done Kay! That’s the point I keep making today."

