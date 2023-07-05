Florida beachgoers casually stick around as huge shark begins circling them

The general consensus when you see a huge shark swimming towards you is to run as quickly as possible - but a group of Florida beach-goers have left people baffled with their laid-back reactions.

Plenty of people were enjoying Navarre Beach, Florida, when a passerby recorded the fin of a huge shark pacing around the clear water.

While some appeared to shout to 'get out the water', others were a little more relaxed about the situation.

Instead of panicking, those nearby seemed to very casually stroll away - or worse - stick around to watch the shark circling them.

