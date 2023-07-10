Lawyer explains how speculating on the BBC presenter scandal could cost you thousands

An ex-BBC lawyer has revealed how speculating over who the disgraced presenter is online, could cost you thousands in court.

There is currently an investigation into an unknown presenter, who allegedly paid a teenager £35,000 for explicit images.

However, a number of BBC staffers have found themselves as the subject of online abuse and accusations over the weekend.

"It is very risky to name someone, to defame someone, even if you're simply sending a tweet", says Joshua Rozenberg.

"The people who have been wrongly-accused of these very serious allegations could well sue."

