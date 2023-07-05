After a year of backlash from right-wingers, Bud Light is seemingly trying to salvage its reputation with right-wing beer drinkers - by releasing an advert that screams of masculine stereotypes.

In the ad, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce cracks open a cold can, before letting out an aggressive grunt. He's then followed by a number of other men doing the exact same noise.

However, many have been quick to point out that it looks like the brand is simply trying to distance itself from Dylan Mulvaney by going too over-the-top, rather than get any real message across.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter