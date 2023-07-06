DoorDash driver sparks outrage after hurling insult at customer over $5 tip

A DoorDash delivery driver has landed himself in hot water after a doorbell camera picked him up insulting a customer for only giving him a $5 tip.

The customer had allegedly spent $20 on pizza, meaning the tip equated to around 25 per cent.

“I just wanna say, this is a nice house for a $5 tip", the driver quips, before the woman in the house responds: "You're welcome!"

However, it only appeared to wind him up more, triggering him to say "F*** you", before walking away.

