'Female Andrew Tate' thinks women shouldn't be able to vote or get divorced

A controversial YouTuber dubbed the 'female Andrew Tate' has spoken out on Piers Morgan's Uncensored about her feelings towards women being able to vote and get divorced as they please.

Pearl Davis, who calls herself an anti-feminist, left Piers Morgan open-mouthed when she went head-to-head with journalist Ava Santina, who told her to essentially practice what she preaches.

"Only five per cent of women wanted the right to vote", Davis claims.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters