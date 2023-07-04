BBC weather presenter mortified after being dragged over by dog on live TV - again

Carol Kirkwood has become infamous for a live TV blunder which saw her pulled over by a dog at Chelsea Flower Show - and it's happened again.

Two years after the viral moment, the BBC weather presenter was over at Wimbledon, presenting alongside excitable pup, Wraith, who spotted something in the distance, dragging her to the floor.

"Oh no, Carol, it's happened again!", the shocked hosts in the studio exclaimed.

"Chelsea Flower Show all over again", Kirkwood responded, struggling to speak through laughter.

