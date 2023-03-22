Martin Lewis shares essential hacks to combat April's mobile price hikes

Martin Lewis has issued some essential advice for Brits to follow if they don't want to be affected by April's mobile phone price hikes - which could be up to a whopping 14 per cent.

The Money Saving Expert advises people to check if their phone is out of contract, and use comparison sites to secure a better deal with their current provider.

"If they won’t match the price, then you’ll go through to “customer retentions” as that is where they have the power and authority to retain your custom", he advises.

