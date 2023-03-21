Fox News host believes 'woke' is more of a 'sense' in failed explanation

Fox News host Dana Perino struggled to define 'woke' during a segment on Monday (20 March), and came to the conclusion that it's more of a 'sense'.

The blunder happened just days after Conservative author Bethany Mandel also failed to give a definition for the word.

"To be “woke” is “sort of like the Supreme Court definition of pornography: you know it when you see it,” Perino echoed.

“It could be a feeling. It could be a sense. And I wonder if Republicans or conservatives are going to have to define it more."

