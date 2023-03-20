Awkward moment police captain thinks he can finesse way out of DUI arrest

Captain James French of Oklahoma City Police Department has been exposed by the force with bodycam footage, after he was stopped for allegedly drinking behind the wheel of his car.

French, an officer for 32 years, even tried to encourage his colleague to turn the camera off, in a bid to get away with the crime.

"I don't show favoritism to anyone, regardless", the officer behind the camera says.

"I don't care if you're a gang banger or the President of the United States", he adds.

