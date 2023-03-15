Match of the Day theme tune interrupts live BBC interview following Lineker row

The Match of the Day theme tune could be heard blaring over the top of a live BBC interview outside of Parliament this morning (15 March), as football fans stay defiant over the Gary Lineker row.

Standing on College Green, the chat was initially supposed to be about today's Budget from Jeremy Hunt, however, attention was quickly drawn to the iconic football tune drowning out any talking.

It's suspected to be Brexit campaigner Steve Bray behind the incident.

