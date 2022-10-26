Martin Lewis reveals it's still possible to claim money back for working from home

Martin Lewis has revealed it's not too late for those who worked from home during the Covid pandemic to claim their government allowance.

Even if you worked just one day from home in the past two years, you can claim up to £250 in tax relief, and it takes just a couple of minutes via the government's website to see if you are eligible.

For basic rate tax-payers, the relief is £62.40 per year (£124.80 total), or for those in the higher tax bracket, it's £124.80 per year (£249.60 total).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

