Owen Jones delivers powerful speech on trans rights at awards ceremony

Owen Jones made a powerful speech on trans rights as he took to the stage at the Pink News Awards last night to present an award.

He addressed the 56 per cent increase in anti-trans hate crime recorded by police between 2021 and 2022, adding that there had become a 'fanatical cult' in the British media.

“All of us together, we have to make an oath – don’t let them divide us, don’t let them divide the LGBTQ+ movement," he said. "We need to stand together.”

