Hot mic catches Channel 4 anchor calling Steve Baker 'a c***' after interview

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy was accidentally caught on a hot mic calling Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker a 'c***' after interviewing him last night.
The host didn't realise he was still on a live-feed after the interview had finished.
“After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air," Guru-Murthy later tweeted.
“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
