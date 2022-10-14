Right-wing TV host claims vegan burgers are 'implanted with Bill Gates' chips'

A far-right-wing TV news producer claimed that vegan burgers are 'implanted with Bill Gates' chips - and that they were created in a lab along with Coronavirus.

The Newsmax debate started out about whether hamburgers and vegan burgers tasted different from each other, when one of the hosts, Ilona Braverman, insisted it wasn't about taste, but about the fact they were made in a lab.

"I'd rather eat the real thing or nothing at all," she said. "You know what else came out of a lab right, Eric? A little virus."

