Sky News reporter left astonished by Tory MP's Bank of England 'conspiracy theory'

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski left Sky News' Sam Coates shocked when he admitted he thinks the Bank of England are 'conspiring' against the government.

The pair spoke following a chaotic day in politics and concerns about where the economy could have been heading under Liz Truss' leadership, before she resigned.

"I have heard reports that there were people in the Bank of England and in the treasury who are not fully supportive or compliant of the chancellor," Kawczynski revealed.

"We have to get behind the prime minister and support her."

