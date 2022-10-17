Congressional candidate posts his own sex tape to boost votes

A third-party liberal candidate in New York’s 12th District running for Congress has released his own sex tape on Porn Hub in a bid to win over more voters.

Mike Itkis is promoting a 'sex positive' approach in his campaign, including highlighting on his website that he will decriminalise sex work, end government involvement in marriage, and smash the idea that sex should be between a man and woman.

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue," he told City and State of the tape.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

