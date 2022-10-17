Turkey MP smashes phone with hammer in parliament in misinformation protest

Turkish MP Burak Erbay was seen smashing up a phone with a hammer as he made a speech protesting a new government anti-misinformation bill.

“You have only one freedom left, the smartphones in your pocket which have Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, which you can communicate with,” he said.

The new law would see social networking sites forced to hand over details of users spreading misinformation - which could lead to hefty prison sentences. However, many are concern it could breach freedom of speech and create bias in reporting from news outlets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

