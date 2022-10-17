Marjorie Taylor Greene just went on possibly her most unhinged rant yet

Marjorie Taylor Greene branded Democrats the 'party of child abuse' in possibly her most scathing rant yet.

She was in a debate with Marcus Flowers as the pair prepare for midterm elections.

"It's the party that represents grooming children and sexualising them in school," she said of her opposition.

"How do you stand there and represent the Democrat party as a father, and do you believe in genital mutilation of children under the age of 18?"

