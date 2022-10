Shaun Ryder has branded Suella Braverman a 'k***' during an interview with Piers Morgan over the idea of making cannabis a class A drug.

"I'm gonna be quite controversial here, Piers, and call the Home Secretary a k***," he said abruptly. "Because draconian rules...you know to class-A, what is that going to achieve?

The Happy Mondays star added that by legalising and taxing it, it could be a great stream of revenue for the UK.

