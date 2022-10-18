Kyle Rittenhouse has launched a new YouTube channel about guns

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was cleared of shooting two people dead at a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has started a brand new YouTube channel dedicated to his love of guns.

“You might remember me as the kid who defended himself with a firearm during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” the channel's bio reads.

Rittenhouse claims he started the channel to defend his Second Amendment rights, and in his first video, wore a shirt with an illustration of a rifle alongside the words '2nd that'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

