Alex Jones accuses left of 'having a fetish' for 'hating Russia'

Alex Jones appeared to defend Russia in a bizarre new clip, as he said liberals had a 'fetish' for hating Putin.

"The left hates Russia because they’re becoming more like the American Midwest", he said on his show on Real America's Voice, adding that they were 'becoming Christian'.

"They're becoming more conservative, they're against transgenderism, and teaching five-year-olds about sex," he added.

"I'd argue that the American Midwest has become more like Russia," one social media user responded.

