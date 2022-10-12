Video

Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’

Meghan Markle has opened up on how Prince Harry supported her during her lowest moments while pregnant with son, Archie.

She spoke about seeking help during a new episode of her Archetypes podcast.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it, to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered," she recalled.

"But I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it - and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Meghan Markle
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz